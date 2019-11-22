(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Turkish-US meeting on Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system will be held on Friday in the Turkish capital.

The two NATO allies hold opposing views on Turkey's deal with Moscow, which will be discussed during the negotiations.

The United States has repeatedly objected to Ankara's purchase of the S-400, saying that the weapons system is incompatible with NATO security standards.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated the country's commitment to purchase the missile systems during talks with US President Donald Trump, held on November 13 in Washington.