UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, US Will Continue Talks To Settle Disputes Over Ankara's S-400 Purchase - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:23 PM

Turkey, US Will Continue Talks to Settle Disputes Over Ankara's S-400 Purchase - Erdogan

Ankara and Washington will continue talks to settle disputes over Turkey's acquisition of Russia's S-400 missile systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, commenting on the results of the NATO leaders' summit in London from December 3-4

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Ankara and Washington will continue talks to settle disputes over Turkey's acquisition of Russia's S-400 missile systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, commenting on the results of the NATO leaders' summit in London from December 3-4.

On Wednesday, The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee scheduled for next week deliberations on legislation that would penalize Turkey's government for purchasing the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. The bill declares Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 as "a significant transaction" under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and requires the US president to impose five or more of the CAATSA sanctions on the Turkish government.

"We had a fruitful meeting with US President Donald Trump. We will seek to increase the volume of trade up to $100 billion in bilateral relations .

.. As for S-400 [missile systems] and F-35 [US fighter jets], our colleagues, who we authorized to do it [settle the disputes], will continue their work," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

The S-400 systems have been supplied from Russia since mid-July and are expected to become fully operational by April 2020. The US has repeatedly objected to Ankara's purchase of the S-400, saying that the weapons system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might therefore compromise the operations of new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. In July, it suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program and threatened to completely remove the country from the project. The Turkish government has so far refused to succumb to Washington's pressure.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Russia Turkey Washington Threatened Trump London Ankara Tayyip Erdogan April July December 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Banking sector remains positive in Q3

9 minutes ago

New law would be made to control drugs: Shehryar K ..

1 minute ago

New EU Diplomacy Chief, Turkish Foreign Minister D ..

1 minute ago

White House Looks Forward to Fair Impeachment Tria ..

1 minute ago

Estonian Court to Consider Parole for Russian Accu ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan stands 4th on day four of SAG

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.