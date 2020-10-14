UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Vessel Restarts Gas Hunt Despite Allies' Pleas

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:11 PM

Turkey vessel restarts gas hunt despite allies' pleas

A Turkish research ship at the centre of an energy dispute with Greece has restarted activities in disputed areas of the Mediterranean, Turkey said on Wednesday, defying calls to withdraw

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A Turkish research ship at the centre of an energy dispute with Greece has restarted activities in disputed areas of the Mediterranean, Turkey said on Wednesday, defying calls to withdraw.

The United States and Germany, both allies of Turkey, have labelled the gas exploration mission a "provocation" and urged Ankara to recall the ship.

But Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday the Oruc Reis vessel had reached its destination and would begin work, with the mission scheduled to last until October 22.

"Tests began yesterday and today we will start the first seismic readings," Donmez said, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Turkey previously sent the Oruc Reis to the eastern Mediterranean with warships in August, infuriating EU member states Greece and Cyprus and leading to calls by the bloc to immediately stop.

Both sides staged military drills before agreeing to restart exploratory talks on the issue that had stopped in 2016.

But Greece said it would not contemplate a diplomatic solution while the ship remains in an area south of its Kastellorizo island.

Greece claims rights in the waters around the island but Turkey says Kastellorizo is closer to its longer coastline.

The Greece-Turkey dispute will be on the agenda when EU leaders meet at a Brussels summit on Thursday and Friday.

Related Topics

Turkey Germany Brussels Ankara United States Cyprus Greece August October Gas 2016

Recent Stories

OPPO F17 Pro’s latest ad starring the dynamic du ..

8 minutes ago

EU Agrees to Sanction 6 People, 1 Organization Fro ..

4 minutes ago

Hunt for missing rescue team in flood-hit Vietnam, ..

5 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Forces Destroyed Two S-300 ..

12 minutes ago

Shibli declares Pakistan's HRCUN membership as dip ..

12 minutes ago

Germany installs space debris tracking radar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.