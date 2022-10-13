Turkey Views Positively US Senate Dropping Amendments to F-16 Deal Bill - Official

Turkey welcomes the US Senate abandoning two restrictive amendments to its version of the bill on the sale of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to Ankara, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Turkey welcomes the US Senate abandoning two restrictive amendments to its version of the bill on the sale of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits to Ankara, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

On Wednesday, Turkish media reported that the lawmakers will drop the two amendments introduced by US Democrats Bob Menendez and Chris Van Hollen that were meant to obligate US President Joe Biden to inform lawmakers of measures aimed at preventing the use of the fighters by Turkey for illegal territorial flights over Greece and military actions against US allies. The proposed additions would also make the F-16 deal dependent on Turkey's ratification of Sweden and Finland's NATO membership applications.

"This is good for us. If we conclude the F-16 deal, we will do it on the terms that we want. But many issues still remain that have to be negotiated.

We view this as a positive step," Kalin said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

In April 2021, the United States excluded Turkey from the program for the production of the latest F-35 fighters due to Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems. Washington annulled its joint memorandum on the F-35 fighters with the country, while signing the document with seven other project partners the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway.

In October 2021, Washington offered to sell to Ankara F-16 fighters instead of F-35 jets, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the difference being that the proposed model is not of the fifth, but of the fourth generation.

Biden is currently seeking congressional approval for the sale of F-16 fighters, with the US State Department trying to convince lawmakers that the deal aligns with Washington's interests.