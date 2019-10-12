Turkey Vows Retaliation for Possible US Sanctions Over Northern Syria Operation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Turkey will retaliate if the United States introduces sanctions against it over Ankara's cross-border Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Hami Aksoy, said in the wake of Washington's announcement of potential restrictions against the country.

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump planned to sign an executive order vastly expanding the United States' ability to impose economic sanctions on Turkey over the nation's operation in northern Syria.

"Today, the US Treasury Department announced that sanctions concerning our country are being prepared in connection with ongoing Operation Peace Spring. Turkey is fighting terrorist organizations that represent a threat to our national security and this fight will be determinately continued. No one should have doubts that we will retaliate with full reciprocity to every step that might be taken against us," Aksoy said in a statement late on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that Turkey had timely informed the United States about the beginning, goals and objectives of the operation.

Turkey's third military operation in Syria was launched on Wednesday, targeting Kurdish-led militia operating in northern Syria and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Notably, the Kurdish-led forces controlling the area have been the United States allies in its fight against the Islamic State and have been supported by Washington. At the same time, they are seen as affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

The United States has been among countries that condemned the operation. On Wednesday, US senators proposed a bill sanctioning Turkey's high-ranked officials and their assets, among other measures. Trump has backed the restrictions, saying he would "do far more than sanctions" and vowed to "obliterate" Turkey's economy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would not halt its operation in northern Syria despite threats from the international community, including the United States.