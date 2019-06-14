UrduPoint.com
Turkey Vows Retaliation If US Slaps It With Sanctions Over S-400 Deal - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu

Turkey will retaliate if the United States introduces sanctions against the country over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Turkey will retaliate if the United States introduces sanctions against the country over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said on Friday.

"One country can not give instructions to another how to act. The United States should abandon such behavior... If the United States takes steps against us, then we will have to do the same," sad Cavusoglu told Turkish NTV channel.

In December 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of the state-of-the-art S-400 systems. The Turkish decision to purchase the Russian missile defense systems angered the United States.

Washington has repeatedly relayed its concerns to its once closest NATO ally, Turkey, that the systems might be incompatible with NATO standards.

On Monday, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution dubbed "Expressing Concern for the United States-Turkey Alliance." In the document, Washington slammed Ankara's decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems and called on Ankara to cancel its procurement. Turkey slammed the document, saying that it questioned the mutual trust between the nations.

