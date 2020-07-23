UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Vows To Stand By Libya's Unity Govt Against 'putschists'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:48 AM

Turkey vows to stand by Libya's unity govt against 'putschists'

Turkey's top security council reaffirmed its determination to back the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, against the rival eastern based commander Khalifa Haftar, in a strongly worded statement Wednesday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ):Turkey's top security council reaffirmed its determination to back the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, against the rival eastern based commander Khalifa Haftar, in a strongly worded statement Wednesday.

The National Security Council (MGK) vowed to "stand by the people of Libya against any tyranny", in a statement issued after a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey "will not hesitate to take necessary steps", it added.

The MGK also discussed the involvement of third parties in Libya "who have dreams of making grounds by acting together with the putschists", describing them as "doomed initiatives".

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 overthrow of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival political and armed groups battling for control.

Turkey supports Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

It has stepped up military support to Tripoli against Haftar in the east, who launched an offensive in 2019 to take the capital.

Haftar is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates -- with which Turkey has strained ties -- as well as by Russia.

Tensions have mounted in recent weeks, with Egypt threatening to intervene militarily if the Ankara-backed GNA forces advanced towards the strategic city of Sirte.

The MGK also discussed the energy activities off the eastern Mediterranean -- an area of tensions especially with Greece.

It stressed "Turkey's firm determination to protect its rights and interests arising from international law in the eastern Mediterranean".

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Egypt Tripoli Libya United Arab Emirates Greece Tayyip Erdogan 2019 Dictator From Government Top

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

1 hour ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

2 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

2 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

3 minutes ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.