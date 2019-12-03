- Home
Turkey Wanted To Buy US Missile Systems But Obama Administration Said No - Trump On S-400
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:22 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Turkey wanted to buy US missile systems, but Barack Obama's administration did not let it, so it had to buy S-400 from Russia, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
"They tried to buy ours and the Obama administration said 'you can't have them.
' The Obama administration said 'you can't have the Patriots' ... And they said that a number of times, and then Turkey went out and bought the Russian missile," Trump told a press conference, when asked about Ankara's purchase of the S-400 systems, which was questioned by its NATO allies.