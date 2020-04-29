The Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who said his forces would take control of the country, should be removed from power and taken to an international trial, Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik on Wednesday

ANTAKYA/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who said his forces would take control of the country, should be removed from power and taken to an international trial, Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Haftar announced on Monday his withdrawal from the 2015 Skhirat agreement that led to the formation of the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), provoking criticism from around the world, including Turkey, which has been providing military support to the GNA.

"Haftar has committed a crime and should stand for an international trial. He attempted to gain control over Tripoli, violating the UN Security Council's resolution on the Libyan settlement, while the whole world was combating the coronavirus," Aktay said.

According to the official, the LNA commander believed that the rival GNA was weak, which made him intensify his attacks against the GNA forces in the Tripoli area, but was eventually defeated by Fayez Sarraj, the GNA's prime minister.

"He was unable to completely seize Libya, and now his goal is to divide the country. It is too late to reach an agreement with Haftar who illegally uses the armed forces. [LNA's] legitimacy has been fully lost, and the international community should support the lawful government's fight against the coup-maker," Aktay said.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara has condemned Haftar's statement, as the LNA leader refused to participate in a political dialogue on the Libyan crisis and sought to establish a dictatorship. The ministry added that this move would lead to a deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country, noting that the international community must immediately respond to it.