Turkey Wants Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine Reduced - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would like tensions between Russia and Ukraine reduced to avoid a new crisis.

"First of all, I should note that this is also our region. We want a quick peaceful settlement of the situation.

I sent these messages to both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both sides understand Ankara's position, our position on reconciliation of the parties. We are concerned about this tension, we do not want a new war, we don't want a new crisis," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV.