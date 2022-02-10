UrduPoint.com

Turkey Wants To Hold Meetings To Normalize Ties With Armenia In Ankara, Yerevan- Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 01:09 PM

Turkey wants to hold meetings on the normalization of relations with Armenia in Ankara and Yerevan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

"The first meeting, as you know, was in Moscow, the second is scheduled for February 24 in Vienna.

We want to hold meetings in Ankara and Yerevan, but the Armenian side has chosen a third country ... the main thing is that the process is underway," Cavusoglu told the TRT Haber broadcaster.

The special envoys of Armenia and Turkey on normalization of relations held the first meeting in Moscow on January 14. The sides expressed readiness to engage in dialogue in a constructive and non-politicized manner.

