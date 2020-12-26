UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Wants To Improve Ties With Israel But Against Israeli Stance On Palestine - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

Turkey Wants to Improve Ties With Israel But Against Israeli Stance on Palestine - Erdogan

Turkey is in favor of normalizing relations with Israel, however, its Palestine policy is unacceptable for Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Turkey is in favor of normalizing relations with Israel, however, its Palestine policy is unacceptable for Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

In 2018, Turkey expelled the Israeli ambassador over protests in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the deaths of about 60 Palestinians. Israel responded in kind and the two countries did not have envoys until Ankara appointed a new ambassador earlier in the month.

"There are issues, if not for them we would have totally different [relations] with Israel. Palestine is our red line, we will not accept it. As a matter of fact, we wholeheartedly wish for our relations with Israel to improve," Erdogan told journalists.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled, as both sides refused to compromise on issues important to them. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange.

The Palestinians are hoping to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel, on the other hand, is hostile to the idea of restoring the pre-1967 borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their historical and undivided capital. The lack of common ground between the two sides has been undermining prospects of Israel's chances to normalize ties with its neighbors in the region.

In September, the United Arab Emirates and Israel signed a deal to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties between the two sides. Later, Bahrain and Sudan followed suit. Nevertheless, the Palestinian issue remains central for all Arab states, including Iraq, which said in August that its laws prohibit the normalization of relations with Israel.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Palestine Turkey Gaza Iraq Bank Jerusalem Ankara Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates Tayyip Erdogan August September Border 2018 All Arab

Recent Stories

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

44 minutes ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

59 minutes ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

5 minutes ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

5 minutes ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

5 minutes ago

Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-m ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.