UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Wants To Increase Investment In Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

Turkey wants to increase investment in Malaysia

Ankara wants to increase investments in Malaysia as part of its 'Asia Anew' initiative that aims to improve ties with Asian nations, Turkey's ambassador to Malaysia said Wednesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Ankara wants to increase investments in Malaysia as part of its 'Asia Anew' initiative that aims to improve ties with Asian nations, Turkey's ambassador to Malaysia said Wednesday.

"We want to build a balance here, that is, we want to take Turkish business people to Malaysia, we want to increase our investments there, and we want to take this to new levels while providing mutual balance," Ambassador Merve Kavakci told Anadolu Agency in Ankara where she was attending the 11th Ambassadors' Conference.

She added that the close ties between the two countries did not fully reflect their economic ties. Kavakci said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed's visit to Turkey last month should be viewed in that regard.

She shared that one of the most important instrument to achieve balance in bilateral trade is the free trade agreement,which they have been working on improving.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Turkey Visit Ankara Malaysia Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Four zoo management bodies formed to handle admini ..

17 seconds ago

Qari Adnan of KP wins National Junior Champion tit ..

19 seconds ago

Federal govt to provide Rs900mln for launching of ..

24 seconds ago

Entire IOK under siege as curfew enters third day

28 seconds ago

UAE launches water project in Qataba, Yemen

32 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) asks cons ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.