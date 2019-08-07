Turkey wants to increase investment in Malaysia

Ankara wants to increase investments in Malaysia as part of its 'Asia Anew' initiative that aims to improve ties with Asian nations, Turkey's ambassador to Malaysia said Wednesday

"We want to build a balance here, that is, we want to take Turkish business people to Malaysia, we want to increase our investments there, and we want to take this to new levels while providing mutual balance," Ambassador Merve Kavakci told Anadolu Agency in Ankara where she was attending the 11th Ambassadors' Conference.

She added that the close ties between the two countries did not fully reflect their economic ties. Kavakci said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed's visit to Turkey last month should be viewed in that regard.

She shared that one of the most important instrument to achieve balance in bilateral trade is the free trade agreement,which they have been working on improving.