Turkey Wants To Increase Tourist Flow From Russia - Ambassador

Wed 26th February 2020

Turkey Wants to Increase Tourist Flow From Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said on Wednesday that Ankara intents to increase the number of Russian tourists coming to Turkey.

"Tourism is a very important sphere ... Last year, this figure reached seven million Russian tourists. We plan to increase this number.

This is a very important factor of our cooperation," Samsar said during a Russian-Turkish-German international forum.

The ambassador expressed hope that the relations between Russia, Turkey and Germany would further develop, while the number of joint projects would grow.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the number of Russian tourists visited Turkey last year was record high ” over seven million people ” that represents a 17.6 percent-increase compared to 2018.

