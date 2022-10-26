UrduPoint.com

Turkey Wants To Organize Meeting Of Russian, German Energy Ministers In Istanbul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Turkey Wants to Organize Meeting of Russian, German Energy Ministers in Istanbul - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Turkey wants to organize a meeting of Russian and German energy ministers in Istanbul in December, the Aydınlık newspaper reported, citing Istanbul Economic Summit Executive board chairman Abdullah Deger.

"We can bring together countries and organizations that are in conflict. In fact, we would like to bring together the energy ministers of Germany and Russia.

This will be a great success for Turkey and the Istanbul Economic Summit. I even suggested this to the parties. They said it was unrealistic, but (what if) suddenly everything can be implemented within 24 hours," the chairman said as quoted by the newspaper.

He said the summit will be held in the Ciragan Palace on December 8-9 in Istanbul. Deger said foreign companies would take an active part in it, and added that Russian companies had been invited.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey German Germany Istanbul December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

22 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

9 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

9 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

9 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.