ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Ankara wants to see sincerity from the Armenian side in the process of normalization with Yerevan not only in words but also in deeds, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"We expect sincere steps toward peace to be made. Recently, unfortunately, we have witnessed steps backwards. Today, (US State Secretary Antony) Blinken said that (Armenian President Nikol) Pashinyan was sincere, but we want that not only in words but also in deeds," he said, as quoted by the Yeni Akit newspaper

Cavusoglu added that both Ankara and Baku have sincere intentions to normalize relations with Armenia.

"I can say this, I can easily say this on behalf of brotherly dear Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan are sincerely committed to normalization," the foreign minister said.

Turkey and Armenia have sped up efforts to normalize their relations.

On January 6, Turkey lifted the ban on cargo shipments by air, as was agreed during negotiations in July. In March 2022, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan payed an official visit to Turkey, during which he and Cavusoglu confirmed readiness to the process aimed at full settlement of bilateral relations and the establishment of good neighborly ties without preconditions.

Turkey and Armenia do not have official diplomatic relations. The border between the two countries has been closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993. Tensions between the nations arose over a range of issues, including Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its opposition to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire.