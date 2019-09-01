UrduPoint.com
Turkey Warns Will Launch Own North Syria Offensive Unless Controls Safe Zone Soon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 12:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Turkey intends to launch its own long-promised military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria to the east of the Euphrates River if the United States fails to meet Ankara's conditions for a safe zone within several weeks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Earlier in the month, Turkey and the United States have opened a joint control center for the prospective buffer zone, but remain at odds over the specifics of the forces structure that will operate in the area.

"If within a few weeks our military does not control the east of the Euphrates, we'll implement our own plan of operation.

We do not have a lot of time and patience. Let no one try to mislead us using the IS [Islamic State, banned in Russia] as an excuse," the Turkish president said at a military university's graduation ceremony in Istanbul.

Mainly-Kurdish militia from the People's Protection Units (YPG) has played a considerable role in the Syrian war serving as the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkey claims that both organizations are offshoots of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and treats them as terrorist groups.

Ankara has been fighting the Kurdish militia in Syria for years, despite Damascus' protests against Turkey's presence in Syria, which it calls illegal.

