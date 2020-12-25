Turkey Welcomed Some 12Mln Tourists From January to November - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) More than 12 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in the first 11 months of 2020, the Anadolu news agency reported Friday, citing the country's tourism ministry.

According to the ministry, the figures plummeted by 71.95 percent, from 42.9 million in 2019 to 12.

03 million this year over the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to halt its spread.

The ministry said that Russians accounted for almost 17 percent of all visitors, about two million, followed by Bulgarians with 9.48 percent and Germans with 8.91 percent.

The country welcomed 833,991 tourists this November, a decrease compared to 2.2 million last year.