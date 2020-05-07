Ankara has welcomed the formation of Iraq's new government under the leadership of new prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, wishing Kadhimi success in his work and expressing readiness to cooperate with the newly formed government in all spheres

ANTAKYA/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Ankara has welcomed the formation of Iraq's new government under the leadership of new prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, wishing Kadhimi success in his work and expressing readiness to cooperate with the newly formed government in all spheres.

The Iraqi parliament approved Al-Kadhimi's list of ministers in the early hours of Thursday in Baghdad, thereby forming the first government in five months. President Barham Salih congratulated Kadhimi on the parliament's support for his list of ministerial candidates.

"We welcome the vote of confidence granted by the House of Representatives of Iraq to the new Government. We wish success to PM Mustafa Al Kadhimi who has assumed a critical responsibility at a time when the whole world passes through a challenging period," the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry said that it expected the new Iraqi government to meet people's expectations and contribute to the region's security and stability.

"We stand ready to work with the new government in a spirit of cooperation in all possible fields," the authority added.

Later in the day, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the creation of Iraq's new government, saying that Cairo is ready to support the country's cabinet in achieving its goals and looks forward to close cooperation "with the brotherly country."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also congratulated Kadhimi, the parliament and the Iraqi people with the country's newly formed government.

On April 9, Salih appointed Chief of Intelligence Service Kadhimi as the country's prime minister, after his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government due to a lack of lawmaker support. Before Zurfi, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, a former communications minister, also failed to create a new cabinet.

Prior to that, Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from the post of prime minister in November in light of mass protests that called for the government at the time to resign, as well as better living conditions and an end to corruption.