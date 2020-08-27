UrduPoint.com
Turkey Welcomes 'Heaviest Punishment In New Zealand' For Christchurch Shooter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:11 PM

Turkey welcomed the ruling of the New Zealand court to sentence terrorist Brenton Tarrant to life without parole over the killing of 51 worshippers in a 2019 killing spree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Turkey welcomed the ruling of the New Zealand court to sentence terrorist Brenton Tarrant to life without parole over the killing of 51 worshippers in a 2019 killing spree.

A statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted the nation's satisfaction with the announcement of "the heaviest punishment in New Zealand."

"The verdict reminded the world once again the need for the international community to fight jointly against all acts and ideologies based on Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism and hatred," the statement went on to say.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Savusoglu also personally commented on the verdict in a tweet, saying he was "Remembering [with] mercy those who died in this heinous attack.

Can only defeat #Islamophobia&xenophobia,threats to humanity in solidarity."

On March 15, 2019, New Zealand was rocked by two mass shootings at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center in the central city of Christchurch. The tragedy left 51 people dead and 50 others wounded. The attacker, then a 28-year-old Australia native, live-streamed the massacre on Facebook, and the video later appeared on other online platforms.

