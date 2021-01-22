UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Welcomes Interim Libya Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Turkey welcomes interim Libya agreement

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ):Turkey on Friday welcomed a deal reached at UN-backed talks on Libya for the warring factions there to set up an interim executive that will rule the war-torn country until polls in December.

Ankara is the main backer of Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which for years has been fighting eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar's army.

The sides agreed this week to set up a "unified executive authority" and hold a constitutional referendum before the planned elections.

"We welcome the agreement reached by the Libyan political dialogue forum over the selection of a new executive authority which will be in charge until the elections," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Turkey "hopes that the structure of the new unity executive will be determined as soon as possible," the ministry said.

Turkish support for the GNA last year helped repel a 14-month offensive launched by Haftar in April 2019 in an attempt to seize Tripoli, which was backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The two sides struck a ceasefire agreement in October, setting the stage for elections in December this year.

Turkey added that it was following "with concern" reports of ceasefire violations.

