UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Welcomes Pope Francis' Call For Dialogue Over Tensions In Mediterranean- Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Turkey Welcomes Pope Francis' Call for Dialogue Over Tensions in Mediterranean- Presidency

Ankara welcomes the call of Pope Francis for constructive dialogue towards overcoming tension over Turkey's drilling activity in Greece-claimed waters of the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey's presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Ankara welcomes the call of Pope Francis for constructive dialogue towards overcoming tension over Turkey's drilling activity in Greece-claimed waters of the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey's presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis expressed concern over tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and called for constructive dialogue and respect for international law to resolve conflicts that threaten peace in the region.

"I welcome @Pontifex statement on the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey calls on Greece, among others, to respect international law, instead of militarizing the Aegean islands and laying claim to our Blue Homeland. The Mediterranean should be a sea of peace and stability," Altun said on Twitter.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all means necessary.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Alert Ankara Greece August All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

35 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Denies Flynn's Bid to End Crimina ..

2 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Disappointed by Vandalism During Soci ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks fall back after mixed results in A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.