Turkey Welcomes Pope Francis' Call for Dialogue Over Tensions in Mediterranean- Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Ankara welcomes the call of Pope Francis for constructive dialogue towards overcoming tension over Turkey's drilling activity in Greece-claimed waters of the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey's presidential communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis expressed concern over tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and called for constructive dialogue and respect for international law to resolve conflicts that threaten peace in the region.

"I welcome @Pontifex statement on the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey calls on Greece, among others, to respect international law, instead of militarizing the Aegean islands and laying claim to our Blue Homeland. The Mediterranean should be a sea of peace and stability," Altun said on Twitter.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all means necessary.