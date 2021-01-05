UrduPoint.com
Turkey Welcomes Reopening Of Land, Air, Sea Borders Between Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the news about Saudi Arabia reopening its borders with Qatar, ending a three-year standoff between the countries.

"We welcome the decision taken to open land, sea and air borders between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, effective as of tonight. This development constitutes an important step toward resolving the conflict in the Gulf region, which had been ongoing since June 2017," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara also praised the efforts of other countries that have contributed to this decision through mediation.

"We wish this conflict to be comprehensively and lastingly resolved on the basis of mutual respect for the sovereignty of the countries, as well as that other measures in relation to Qatar be canceled as soon as possible. Our country, which is a strategic partner of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Persian Gulf, pays great attention to the security and stability of the region, and will continue to support all efforts in this direction," the foreign ministry said.

