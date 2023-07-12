Open Menu

Turkey Will Carry On Transparent Talks With Moscow Despite Cooperation With West - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Turkey has not loosen its ties with Russia in favor of the West and the European Union and is set to maintain transparent negotiations with Moscow, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

Turkey will continue its policy of balance as an international and regional power and develop the ties with the West and Europe, simultaneously maintaining transparent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the newspaper reported.

Ankara has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow over its special military operation in Ukraine and continued cooperation and joint projects, such as the Russian-proposed prospective gas hub in Turkey.

Commenting on bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that they featured points of both agreement and disagreement, but Moscow is committed to dialogue.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius that Turkey would make Sweden's membership in NATO possible only after the European Union opens its doors for Ankara. Later that day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Turkish leader had agreed to forward the NATO accession protocol for Sweden to the parliament for ratification as soon as possible, while the Swedish government had agreed to help Turkey with the EU accession process and visa liberalization with the bloc.

