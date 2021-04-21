UrduPoint.com
Turkey Will Continue To Abide By Montreux Convention - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:31 PM

Turkey will remain committed to the Montreux convention on the status of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Turkey will remain committed to the Montreux convention on the status of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"In the last century, the Black Sea has never been a sea of military confrontation, even during World War II. The main reason behind this is the delicate balance, established by the Montreux Convention. We will continue to transparently and impartially implement it as we have done since 1936. But of course, the convention is not enough to maintain the stability.

Rising tensions in the region are cause for concern for all of us," Cavusoglu told a webinar organized by Turkish, Polish and Romanian think tanks.

The Montreux convention, signed in 1936, gives Turkey control over the straits and regulates transit of naval warships. There have been debates on this convention since Ankara announced its Istanbul Canal project, which would not be subject to the convention, according to Turkish officials. Turkish opposition sharply opposes the project and any changes to the international treaty.

