Turkey Will Drill In Eastern Mediterranean Regardless Of Any Sanctions - Ankara

Thu 10th September 2020

Turkey does not intend to cease seismological exploration for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean in Cyprus- and Greece-claimed territorial waters despite the EU's threat to impose sanctions, a representative of the Turkish Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

In late August, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said following an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Berlin that Brussels might resort to industry sanctions against Ankara if the talks on the drilling in disputed waters fail.

"We have a long-term plan. That is why we purchased drilling ships, now, we have three drilling and two seismic vessels. Sanctions and any direct or indirect embargo will not change Turkey's position.

Because our motivation is important for Turkish energy security. In this regard, we will act more decisively," the representative said.

According to the official, though Turkey has not yet discovered economically viable gas reserves in the area, it will continue drilling.

The tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated last month after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece, which considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.

Both countries accuse each other of signing illegal deals on maritime rights with third countries.

