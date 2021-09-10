UrduPoint.com

Turkey Will Not Accept Inoculations With Single-Shot Vaccines For Arrivals - Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Turkey tightens coronavirus vaccination requirements for arriving individuals and will no longer recognize inoculations with single-component vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik Light, the interior affairs ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"Upon entering Turkey, Russian Federation citizen can either provide a certificate of full vaccination with two doses, and 14 days should pass after the injection of the second dose, or provide a certificate confirming that they recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.

Those who provide these documents will not be required to provide a negative result of a PCR test and a rapid antigen test. Inoculation with just one dose is not recognized," the interior affairs ministry said.

Individuals unable to provide a certificate confirming full vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus will have to provide a negative PCR test result taken no earlier than 72 hours ahead of the arrival, or the result of a rapid antigen test taken no earlier than 48 hours ahead of the arrival, the ministry explained.

