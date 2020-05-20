UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Will Not Accept Tourists From Russia In June Due To COVID-19 - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:53 PM

Turkey Will Not Accept Tourists From Russia in June Due to COVID-19 - Health Minister

Turkey will not accept tourists from Russia and other countries with a large number of coronavirus cases in June, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Turkey will not accept tourists from Russia and other countries with a large number of coronavirus cases in June, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"We will start the season only with domestic tourism. I do not think that during the season we will have more than 20% of foreign tourists from their usual number. We will see how things are in the countries whose tourists we are waiting for. In June, we do not plan to accept tourists from Russia and other countries where there are still many cases of the coronavirus infection," Koca told reporters.

He added that Turkish citizens who planned trips around the country by air and rail would need to receive a QR code from the authorities via a mobile application.

"A mobile application has been developed for traveling during the pandemic. A special code can be obtained via it. If a person has a risk of infection, his trip will not be approved. This is done so that if a person is subsequently infected, it can easily be tracked," Koca said.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Turkey June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

11 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

26 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

26 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.