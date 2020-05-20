Turkey Will Not Accept Tourists From Russia in June Due to COVID-19 - Health Minister

Turkey will not accept tourists from Russia and other countries with a large number of coronavirus cases in June, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Turkey will not accept tourists from Russia and other countries with a large number of coronavirus cases in June, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"We will start the season only with domestic tourism. I do not think that during the season we will have more than 20% of foreign tourists from their usual number. We will see how things are in the countries whose tourists we are waiting for. In June, we do not plan to accept tourists from Russia and other countries where there are still many cases of the coronavirus infection," Koca told reporters.

He added that Turkish citizens who planned trips around the country by air and rail would need to receive a QR code from the authorities via a mobile application.

"A mobile application has been developed for traveling during the pandemic. A special code can be obtained via it. If a person has a risk of infection, his trip will not be approved. This is done so that if a person is subsequently infected, it can easily be tracked," Koca said.