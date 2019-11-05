Turkey Will Not Ask for US Permission to Purchase Russian Fighter Jets - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Ankara will not ask the United States for permission to purchase Russian fighter jets if such a step is taken, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In early September, Erdogan attended the MAKS-2019 air show outside Moscow together with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Turkish leader expressed interest in Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, and this topic also emerged during his conversation with Putin. The Turkish president said that his country and Russia were discussing Su-35 deliveries.

"Did we ask anyone when we bought the S-400 [air defense systems]? We did not ask, but purchased them. Therefore, if we decide to procure [Russian fighter jets], we will buy them," Erdogan said when asked about the possibility of procuring the jets.

According to him, as was the case with the S-400, Turkey will take "all necessary steps if the issue with the procurement of US F-35 fighter jets is not resolved."

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's recent purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

The United States has repeatedly objected to its NATO ally purchasing the Russian-made defense systems, saying that the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of F-35 jets.