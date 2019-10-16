Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid Syria Offensive- Presidential Spokesman

Turkey will not close its Incirlik air base to the United States, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey will not close its Incirlik air base to the United States , Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Concerns about the Turkish base, which stores US nuclear weapons, were raised after US President Donald Trump announced sanctions against Ankara over its incursion into Syria.

"There are no plans at present to change the status of the Incirlik base," Kalin told reporters.

The New York Times daily reported this week that US officials were considering evacuating nuclear weapons from the base but feared this would end the US-Turkish military alliance. The NATO partners are at odds over the Turkish operation to push former US allies, Syrian Kurds, from its border.