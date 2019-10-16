UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid Syria Offensive- Presidential Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid Syria Offensive- Presidential Spokesman

Turkey will not close its Incirlik air base to the United States, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey will not close its Incirlik air base to the United States, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Concerns about the Turkish base, which stores US nuclear weapons, were raised after US President Donald Trump announced sanctions against Ankara over its incursion into Syria.

"There are no plans at present to change the status of the Incirlik base," Kalin told reporters.

The New York Times daily reported this week that US officials were considering evacuating nuclear weapons from the base but feared this would end the US-Turkish military alliance. The NATO partners are at odds over the Turkish operation to push former US allies, Syrian Kurds, from its border.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Turkey Nuclear Trump Ankara Alliance New York United States Border From

Recent Stories

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

4 minutes ago

UK Charity Challenges Policy of Charging Pregnant ..

4 minutes ago

Finance secy's absence annoyed Public Accounts Com ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to observe holiday on 19th

7 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics marathon and walks could be moved t ..

7 minutes ago

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.