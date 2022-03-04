Turkey Will Not Close Airspace for Russia - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Turkey will not close its airspace to Russia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Ankara will not close the airspace to Russia. The openness of Turkish airspace is important from a strategic and humanitarian point of view," the Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.

The minister added that Ankara continued contacts with both Russia and Ukraine.