UrduPoint.com

Turkey Will Not Close Airspace For Russia - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Turkey Will Not Close Airspace for Russia - Foreign Minister

Turkey will not close its airspace to Russia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Turkey will not close its airspace to Russia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"Ankara will not close the airspace to Russia. The openness of Turkish airspace is important from a strategic and humanitarian point of view," the Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.

The minister added that Ankara continued contacts with both Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Ankara From

Recent Stories

Iran nuclear deal 'close', European diplomats to c ..

Iran nuclear deal 'close', European diplomats to consult with ministers

4 minutes ago
 Saleh Bhootani inaugurates historical Sibi Mela

Saleh Bhootani inaugurates historical Sibi Mela

4 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Reinstates Death Sentence for Bos ..

US Supreme Court Reinstates Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev - ..

4 minutes ago
 FedEx Suspends Services in Russia, Belarus - State ..

FedEx Suspends Services in Russia, Belarus - Statement

4 minutes ago
 Suicide blast toll mounts to 57, over 170 injured: ..

Suicide blast toll mounts to 57, over 170 injured: Police

7 minutes ago
 India's Kohli says Warne 'greatest to turn the cri ..

India's Kohli says Warne 'greatest to turn the cricket ball'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>