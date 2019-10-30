UrduPoint.com
Turkey Will Not Hesitate To Eliminate Kurdish Fighters In Safe Zone In Syria - Cavusoglu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Turkey Will Not Hesitate to Eliminate Kurdish Fighters in Safe Zone in Syria - Cavusoglu

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that his country will not hesitate to take action to eliminate members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) should it sees them in northeast Syria.

"As of today, the Russian side informed us that PKK, YPG elements left," Cavusoglu said. "Of course, we have to believe our Russian partners we have been working together to stabilize Syria for many, many years, together with Iran as well.

On the other hand, Turkey cannot trust the terrorists and if it sees any YPG and PKK terrorists in the area, "we will not hesitate to take action to eliminate them," Cavusoglu said.

