Turkey Will Not Hold Talks On Federalization Of Cyprus - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 03:50 AM

Turkey Will Not Hold Talks on Federalization of Cyprus - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Turkey is not going to hold negotiations on creating a federation on the split island of Cyprus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We have said over and over again that we will no longer negotiate for a federation on the Cyprus issue," Cavusoglu told the Anadolu news agency on late Friday.

He added that the 2017 talks in Switzerland's Crans-Montana had completely failed and it was impossible to relaunch the negotiations from the same point as before.

Cyprus has been split between the Greek and Turkish communities since 1974 when Turkey occupied the island's north. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by any country except for Turkey. UN-backed attempts to unite Cyprus have been unsuccessful so far, with the dialogue stalled since the last round of talks in Crans-Montana.

