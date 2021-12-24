Turkey Will Not Ignore Close Relations With Kiev Despite Ties With Moscow - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey will not ignore its close relations with Ukraine, despite close ties with Russia, in the context of tensions between Kiev and Moscow, diplomacy is needed to settle them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"The Russia-Ukraine and Russia-NATO conflicts have reached dangerous scales. The fact that we have a comprehensive relationship with Russia does not mean that we will ignore our principles and close relations with Ukraine. In solving such complex equations, we do whatever is necessary for our national security. It is a tough job, but that is what diplomacy is for," Cavusoglu told the virtual International Security academy meeting.