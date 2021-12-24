UrduPoint.com

Turkey Will Not Ignore Close Relations With Kiev Despite Ties With Moscow - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:44 PM

Turkey Will Not Ignore Close Relations With Kiev Despite Ties With Moscow - Ankara

Turkey will not ignore its close relations with Ukraine, despite close ties with Russia, in the context of tensions between Kiev and Moscow, diplomacy is needed to settle them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey will not ignore its close relations with Ukraine, despite close ties with Russia, in the context of tensions between Kiev and Moscow, diplomacy is needed to settle them, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"The Russia-Ukraine and Russia-NATO conflicts have reached dangerous scales. The fact that we have a comprehensive relationship with Russia does not mean that we will ignore our principles and close relations with Ukraine. In solving such complex equations, we do whatever is necessary for our national security. It is a tough job, but that is what diplomacy is for," Cavusoglu told the virtual International Security academy meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Job Kiev

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Pres ..

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Presidential Council on Independen ..

14 minutes ago
 26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi' ..

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

53 seconds ago
 Nine van passengers injured in road accident

Nine van passengers injured in road accident

55 seconds ago
 Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

57 seconds ago
 WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs ma ..

WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs may prolong COVID-19 pandemic

58 seconds ago
 Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption c ..

Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption case: Farrukh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.