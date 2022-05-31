UrduPoint.com

Turkey Will Not Join Sanctions Against Russia - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 01:41 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia, as they affected Ankara as well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"The sanctions against Russia affected Turkey as well. Our position is understood and needs to be understood because of the mediating role that we play. Our position is clear, we do not join (these sanctions) and will not allow it to be done through us," Cavusoglu told reporters.

