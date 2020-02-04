Turkey does not intend to leave its observation posts in Syria's Idlib province and will strengthen them, instead Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Turkey does not intend to leave its observation posts in Syria's Idlib province and will strengthen them, instead Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

The Turkish Armed Forces have set up and maintain 12 observation posts within militant-held territories in the Idlib province.

"Our observation posts play a vital role in Idlib and will remain there. We are doing the necessary work to strengthen them. We will not allow a new war and a new wave of refugees to arise, and we have notified the Russian side about this," Erdogan told Turkish reporters on board the plane, returning to Turkey after a visit to Ukraine.