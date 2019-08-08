Turkey will not allow the United States to delay the implementation of the bilateral agreement to establish a safe zone in the north of Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Turkey will not allow the United States to delay the implementation of the bilateral agreement to establish a safe zone in the north of Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the United States and Turkey had agreed to establish a center to coordinate joint operations and the creation of the safe zone in Syria's north bordering Turkey. Turkey has long been aspiring to create this zone as it sees Kurdish militias operating in Syria's north as a threat to its national security. Meanwhile, Syria opposes the idea, qualifying it as a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the international law and the UN Charter.

"Yesterday was a good start. Further steps and decisions will be made in cooperation with the United States at the coordination center. We have decided to create this zone in order to remove from there terrorists from Syrian Kurds' defense units, the Kurdistan Workers' Party [listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey]. But we will not allow this agreement to turn into the road map on Manbij [which the United States has failed to implement]," Cavusoglu told reporters.

According to the minister, the United States sees Ankara's determination.

"Either we will do it together, or we will cope ourselves," Cavusoglu emphasized.