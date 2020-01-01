UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Will Not Send Troops To Libya If Haftar Ceases Offensive In Tripoli- Vice President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:55 PM

Turkey Will Not Send Troops to Libya If Haftar Ceases Offensive in Tripoli- Vice President

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday that Ankara would not send its troops to Libya if the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, stopped its attack on Tripoli

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday that Ankara would not send its troops to Libya if the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, stopped its attack on Tripoli.

The Turkish parliament, which reportedly received a request from Tripoli's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) for military assistance to repel an offensive by the LNA, will make a decision on Thursday whether to send the Turkish military to Libya. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that preparations had already begun.

"We hope that there is no need for such an invitation, it will have a deterrent role and the parties [LNA, GNA] will understand this message correctly," Oktay said in an interview with the Anadolu news agency.

The vice president added that if Haftar continued the offensive, Turkey, having an invitation from the GNA, would send its troops.

"The mandate will be valid for a year, and when the need arises, troops will be sent in the right quantity," Oktay said.

In late November, Turkey and the GNA signed agreements on military cooperation and a new maritime border. Both sides have ratified the deal, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 26 that Ankara was ready to provide military assistance in the fight against the LNA.

Libya has been facing an acute armed conflict since its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011. The eastern part of the country is now governed by the Tobruk authorities and the allied LNA, while the GNA operates in the country's west. The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the GNA-controlled capital of Tripoli.

Related Topics

Attack Army Turkey Parliament Tripoli Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan November December Border From Government

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Baghdad Halts Consular Services Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Announces End of Crisis Era, ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs 250, traded at Rs 88,150 per t ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal issues compensation cheques o ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs chief secretaries for utili ..

8 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority, Metropolitan Corpor ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.