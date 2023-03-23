UrduPoint.com

Turkey Will Not Take Sides In Conflicts, It Supports Peace In Ukraine - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Turkey Will Not Take Sides in Conflicts, It Supports Peace in Ukraine - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Turkey is not taking any sides in conflicts but supports their peaceful resolution, just like in situation with Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I want to appeal to my people: Turkey will not so easily be a participant, a party to any war, it will always stand up for peace and be a defender of peace. As it does now in the situation with Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan told the NTV broadcaster.

