Turkey Will Not Transfer S-400 Air Defense Systems To Ukraine - Erdogan

Published March 25, 2022

Turkey Will Not Transfer S-400 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Erdogan

Ankara is not going to transfer its Russia-made S-400 air-defense systems Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Ankara is not going to transfer its Russia-made S-400 air-defense systems Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

On Sunday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the US has suggested to Turkey to send its S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine.

The move is part of Washington's effort to find Russian or Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems to deliver to Kiev.

"Today we are at the same point as stated earlier. This topic is closed. This issue is closed for us. This is our defense property," Erdogan told reporters.

Turkey is considering certain UN lines in terms of sanctions, but cannot put aside relations with Russia due to a joint nuclear power plant project and Russian gas supplies.

