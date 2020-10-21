UrduPoint.com
Turkey Will Send Troops To Karabakh If Azerbaijan Asks - Vice President

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:51 PM

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan Asks - Vice President

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday that his country might send troops to Nagorno-Karabakh if receives such a request from Azerbaijan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday that his country might send troops to Nagorno-Karabakh if receives such a request from Azerbaijan.

"From the very first day, our president has already outlined his position. Turkey will not hesitate, and our president, even more so, will not," Oktay said, answering a relevant question in an interview with CNN Turk broadcaster.

