Turkey Will Support Talks Process on Ukraine If China Lays Foundations - Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Ankara will support a negotiation process on the Ukrainian conflict settlement if Chinese initiatives lay the foundation for peace talks, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday.

"As I understand and see, (Chinese President) Mr. Xi (Jinping) will hold negotiations with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to discuss current issues. If it lays foundation for the talks, we will support this," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.