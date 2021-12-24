Turkey Will Take Measures Against Unreasonabe Raise in Prices - President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey will take measures against those ho unreasonably raise prices, as they should be reduced after strengthening of the national Currency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We monitor those who change price tags several times a day. We expect that unreasonably high prices for furniture, cars and other goods will be reduced. If anyone insists, the (trade) ministry will intervene," Erdogan told reporters.