UrduPoint.com

Turkey Will Take Measures Against Unreasonabe Raise In Prices - President

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Turkey Will Take Measures Against Unreasonabe Raise in Prices - President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Turkey will take measures against those ho unreasonably raise prices, as they should be reduced after strengthening of the national Currency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We monitor those who change price tags several times a day. We expect that unreasonably high prices for furniture, cars and other goods will be reduced. If anyone insists, the (trade) ministry will intervene," Erdogan told reporters.

Related Topics

Turkey Ho Price Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recove ..

UAE announces 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 506 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

23 minutes ago
 People Mostly Chose to Ignore Problem to Cope With ..

People Mostly Chose to Ignore Problem to Cope With Pandemic Stress - Report

1 minute ago
 Christmas cake ceremony held at ETPB

Christmas cake ceremony held at ETPB

1 minute ago
 Toll in migrant shipwreck off Greece rises to 7

Toll in migrant shipwreck off Greece rises to 7

1 minute ago
 Vunipola brothers extend Saracens deals

Vunipola brothers extend Saracens deals

1 minute ago
 Dutch PM admits 'mistakes' in Covid communication

Dutch PM admits 'mistakes' in Covid communication

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.