UrduPoint.com

Turkey Working Hard To Get Russia-Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Turkey Working Hard to Get Russia-Ukraine Grain Export Deal Extended - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Turkey is making every effort to have Russia and Ukraine extend a deal that secured grain export through the Black Sea last year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"We are working hard to ensure the smooth implementation and further extension of the grain deal. I discussed it with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday," the top Turkish diplomat told the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar.

Cavusoglu recalled that the initiative had helped households in the least developed countries by bringing down global food prices.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was extended in November and is now set to expire in less than two weeks, on March 18.

A source familiar with the talks on its extension told Sputnik on Friday that the process was deadlocked. One of the stumble blocks, they said, was guarantees for the access of Russian food and fertilizers to the global market.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Qatar March July November Sunday Market From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

SCC approves its SIH policy recommendations

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaun ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism relaunches Dubai Carbon Calculator

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurate ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurates new multi-use childcare vill ..

2 hours ago
 UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean ..

UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean life

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.