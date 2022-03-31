UrduPoint.com

Turkey Working On Organizing Lavrov-Kuleba Meeting - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he had held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba regarding the organizations of a meeting between the top diplomats

"We are working on organizing a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine. Yesterday, I had talks with Lavrov and Kuleba on this issue," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the A Haber broadcaster.

He added that it is possible to hold the meeting in the next two weeks.

