Turkey Working on Organizing Lavrov-Kuleba Meeting - Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he had held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba regarding the organizations of a meeting between the top diplomats

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he had held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba regarding the organizations of a meeting between the top diplomats.

"We are working on organizing a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine. Yesterday, I had talks with Lavrov and Kuleba on this issue," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the A Haber broadcaster.

He added that it is possible to hold the meeting in the next two weeks.