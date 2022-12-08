Turkey Working on Plan to Ensure Ships Without Insurance Can Leave Bosporus - Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

The Turkish Maritime Authority said on Thursday that it was developing a plan to ensure a safe way out of its territorial waters for ships that failed to provide necessary insurance.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Turkish Maritime Authority said on Thursday that it was developing a plan to ensure a safe way out of its territorial waters for ships that failed to provide necessary insurance.

Earlier in the day, The Financial Times newspaper reported, citing oil traders, that a traffic jam from oil tankers formed off the coast of Turkey after a price cap on Russian oil went into effect due to requirements to provide insurance data.

"A plan is being developed to ensure a safe way out of the Turkish territorial waters for oil tankers that are stuck in the Marmara Sea to pass through the Dardanelles and do not have letter with the Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I)," the authority said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The maritime authority noted that media were exaggerating the number of tankers blocked between the straits, adding that using exaggeration to put pressure on Turkey was unacceptable.

From December 1, Turkey has introduced a requirement for oil shippers crossing the Bosporus Strait and the Dardanelles to present a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary P&I insurance. On Monday, media reported that some 19 oil tankers were stuck in the Turkish straits.