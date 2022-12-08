UrduPoint.com

Turkey Working On Plan To Ensure Ships Without Insurance Can Leave Bosporus - Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Turkey Working on Plan to Ensure Ships Without Insurance Can Leave Bosporus - Authority

The Turkish Maritime Authority said on Thursday that it was developing a plan to ensure a safe way out of its territorial waters for ships that failed to provide necessary insurance.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Turkish Maritime Authority said on Thursday that it was developing a plan to ensure a safe way out of its territorial waters for ships that failed to provide necessary insurance.

Earlier in the day, The Financial Times newspaper reported, citing oil traders, that a traffic jam from oil tankers formed off the coast of Turkey after a price cap on Russian oil went into effect due to requirements to provide insurance data.

"A plan is being developed to ensure a safe way out of the Turkish territorial waters for oil tankers that are stuck in the Marmara Sea to pass through the Dardanelles and do not have letter with the Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I)," the authority said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The maritime authority noted that media were exaggerating the number of tankers blocked between the straits, adding that using exaggeration to put pressure on Turkey was unacceptable.

From December 1, Turkey has introduced a requirement for oil shippers crossing the Bosporus Strait and the Dardanelles to present a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary P&I insurance. On Monday, media reported that some 19 oil tankers were stuck in the Turkish straits.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Oil Traffic Price December Media From

Recent Stories

Gas Futures in Europe Down Almost 10%, Keep Below ..

Gas Futures in Europe Down Almost 10%, Keep Below $1,500 Per Thousand Cubic Mete ..

3 minutes ago
 Rule of law key factor for stable, broad-based eco ..

Rule of law key factor for stable, broad-based economic growth: SAPM

3 minutes ago
 Putin vows more strikes on Ukraine energy infrastr ..

Putin vows more strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure

18 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Says Riyadh Firmly Adhe ..

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Says Riyadh Firmly Adheres to One China Policy

18 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Administrator Karachi discuss issu ..

Governor Sindh, Administrator Karachi discuss issues of city

26 minutes ago
 Interior Minister appreciates role of NACTA to che ..

Interior Minister appreciates role of NACTA to check terrorism, extremism

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.