UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Working With Russia, China On Developing COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 02:40 AM

Turkey Working With Russia, China on Developing COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Turkey is continuing its cooperation with Russia and China on developing the vaccine from the coronavirus disease, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

In early June, Koca said that the health ministers of Turkey and Russia had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are engaged in cooperation with Russia and China on developing the vaccine. The vaccine may be developed in the first quarter of the next year," Koca told reporters in Ankara on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 16.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 662,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Russia Turkey China Ankara March May June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

3 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.