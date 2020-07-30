Turkey Working With Russia, China on Developing COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Turkey is continuing its cooperation with Russia and China on developing the vaccine from the coronavirus disease, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

In early June, Koca said that the health ministers of Turkey and Russia had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are engaged in cooperation with Russia and China on developing the vaccine. The vaccine may be developed in the first quarter of the next year," Koca told reporters in Ankara on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 16.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 662,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.