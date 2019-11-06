UrduPoint.com
Turkey Would Not Accept Assad's Protection Of SDF/PYD - Presidential Policy Council Member

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:30 AM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Ankara will surely not accept any deal that would see Syria's government offer protection to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northwest Syria, Nursin Atesoglu Guney, Member of Turkey's Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council, told Sputnik.

Guney was asked to comment on a proposal by the Syrian government last week to incorporate the Kurdish PYD fighters in northeast Syria into the army to stave off the "common enemy"  - Turkey. The Syrian Defense Ministry said the Kurdish-led SDF should join its ranks after their backer, the United States, had started pulling forces from the area.

"We hear such kind of news coming up. I wouldn't be sure about what [President Bashar] Assad would think at the end of today," Guney said. "We consider the SDF as PYD. We would not accept Assad being protector of the PYD. That's definite."

