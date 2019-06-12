Turkey,Azerbaijan determined to boost cooperation

(@imziishan)

Turkey and Azerbaijan are determined to strengthen cooperation in joint energy and transport projects, Turkish parliament's deputy speaker said on Tuesday

Sureyya Sadi Bilgic, accompanied by a delegation from the Turkish parliament, met Azerbaijan's parliament speaker Oktay Asadov in Baku.

Bilgic said the excellent relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan is vital for the stability of the region.

He said Turkey wants resolution of Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Karabakh a disputed territory between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991 with military support from neighboring Armenia, and a peace process has yet to be implemented.

Three UN Security Council resolutions and two UN General Assembly resolutions refer to Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe refers to the region as being occupied by Armenian forces.

The Armenian occupation led to the closing of the frontier with Turkey, which sides with Baku in the dispute.

Speaking at the meeting, Asadov stressed that the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan is at its highest level.

The trade volume between Turkey and Azerbaijan climbed to more than $3.7 billion in 2018 and the two countries are aiming to take the trade volume to $10 million, Asadov said during the meeting.

Azerbaijan's investment in Turkey will reach $20 billion in 2020, he added. He also said that Turkey has been struggling with some internal and external threats and they believe Turkey will overcome all the challenges.