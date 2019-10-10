UrduPoint.com
Turkey,Qatar Defense Minister Discuss Turkish Operation In Syria

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:58 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Qatari counterpart Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah discussed Turkey's military operation in northern Syria over the phone on Thursday, semi-official Anadolu news agency reported.

Akar informed Al Attiyah of the information on Operation Peace Spring and explained that it was conducted in line with Turkey's right of self defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the report said.

The Turkish minister also insisted that the Turkish operation was only targeting terrorists of the YPG (People's Protection Units), considered by Ankara as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Turkey launched on Wednesday a military incursion in northeastern Syria in order to create a "safe zone" that would push Kurdish militia away from its border and eventually allow the repatriation of up to 2 million Syrian refugees.

While the Turkish operation is being condemned by many Western and Arab nations, Qatar announces its support for Ankara

